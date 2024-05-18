New Brunswick man, 35, dead after ATV crash in Rollingdam, RCMP say

Open this photo in gallery: The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, June 24, 2023 in St. John, Newfoundland.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

RCMP say a 35-year-old New Brunswick man has died after his ATV crashed in Rollingdam.

Police say it happened on Friday afternoon, when they believe the driver failed to make a turn and struck some rocks.

They believe speed and alcohol may both have been factors.

RCMP say firefighters and paramedics also responded to the crash.

The man from Tower Hill, N.B., died at the scene from his injuries.

Mounties say a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.