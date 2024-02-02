Open this photo in gallery: New Brunswick Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland speaks in Fredericton on Sept. 30, 2023.Hina Alam/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is downplaying the immediate departure of one of his ministers and the news that another won’t run in the upcoming general election.

This morning Arlene Dunn, minister for post-secondary education, training and labour, resigned from cabinet without giving a reason and said she would leave her seat in the legislature in the “near term.”

And Mike Holland, natural resources and energy development minister, said he won’t re-offer in the next election, which has to be held by October.

Higgs told reporters today that their departures are an opportunity for new people to enter politics.

In response to Dunn’s resignation, Higgs said her portfolio will be transferred to Greg Turner, minister responsible for economic development and small business.

Higgs says Holland will maintain his cabinet post and also serve as minister of Indigenous affairs.