Skip to main content
Fredericton
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

New Brunswick Natural Resources Minister Mike Holland speaks in Fredericton on Sept. 30, 2023.Hina Alam/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is downplaying the immediate departure of one of his ministers and the news that another won’t run in the upcoming general election.

This morning Arlene Dunn, minister for post-secondary education, training and labour, resigned from cabinet without giving a reason and said she would leave her seat in the legislature in the “near term.”

And Mike Holland, natural resources and energy development minister, said he won’t re-offer in the next election, which has to be held by October.

Higgs told reporters today that their departures are an opportunity for new people to enter politics.

In response to Dunn’s resignation, Higgs said her portfolio will be transferred to Greg Turner, minister responsible for economic development and small business.

Higgs says Holland will maintain his cabinet post and also serve as minister of Indigenous affairs.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe