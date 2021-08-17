 Skip to main content
New Brunswick officials urge residents under 40 to book second COVID-19 shot as cases climb

Fredericton
The Canadian Press
Less than 60 per cent of New Brunswickers under 40 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and provincial officials are urging them to book a second shot.

The province’s deputy chief medical officer of health pleaded today with eligible residents under 40 who received a first dose of vaccine at least 28 days ago to make an appointment for a second dose.

Dr. Cristin Muecke said in news release the vast majority of COVID-19 infections in the province are among people under 40 years old who aren’t yet fully vaccinated.

Public health reported 13 new infections today and 110 active reported cases, including one person hospitalized due to the disease.

Officials say as of today, 71.5 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully immunized against COVID-19 and over 83 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, health authorities reported one new case and 22 active reported COVID-19 infections in the province.

