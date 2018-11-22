 Skip to main content

Canada New Brunswick orders Saint John recycling facility shut down after multiple explosions

Saint John, N.B.
The Canadian Press
The New Brunswick government has ordered an explosion-plagued metal recycling facility at the Port of Saint John to cease all operations immediately.

The American Iron & Metal Company Inc. has been the scene of numerous explosions in recent weeks.

Environment Minister Jeff Carr says the department has been “deeply concerned” about the ongoing environmental issues at the site.

Earlier this month, Saint John Mayor Don Darling said residents were concerned with the frequency of explosions from the site, estimating that there have been about 40 in the past year or so.

Darling said he’s “fed up” with the loud blasts.

Along with the immediate shutdown, the order requires the company to submit a plan to eliminate explosions and the impact of excessive noise and vibration within 60 operational days.

“It is important that companies work with us, while respecting their neighbours and the environment,” Carr said in a statement Thursday.

The province’s department of environment holds the company’s permit to operate.

The order will remain in effect until further notice.

