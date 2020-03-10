New Brunswick orders students who travelled outside of Canada to avoid classrooms for two weeks

New Brunswick’s education minister has implemented an unprecedented two-week ban on all students, children, staff and parents who have recently travelled internationally, in an attempt to protect the province’s public schools and daycare system against the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ban is the farthest any Canadian province has gone to restrict access to schools in the wake of the global outbreak that has now claimed its first Canadian victim.

Dominic Cardy, the minister of the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, also declared all school trips outside of Canada cancelled for the rest of the year, as the number of new cases of COVID-19 increase worldwide.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone – including preschoolers, students, teachers, volunteers and family members – who returns to the country after March 8 are ordered to stay away from New Brunswick’s schools, learning facilities and school district offices for 14 days, Mr. Cardy said.

The education minister compared the virus to a “tsunami,” and said he was taking these extreme measures in order to get ahead of the problem and ease parents’ anxieties. They were announced Monday, the same day students returned from their March break.

The order sent New Brunwick’s early childcare centres scrambling to figure out how to find replacement workers for staff planning vacations, and telling parents who are travelling abroad they’ll need to find alternative care for their children for two weeks when they return.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in 32 years of child care,” said June Dunphy, a senior administrator at the Preschool Centre in Fredericton. “It puts us in a real predicament with staff, because it’s not clear if we need to pay them because we’re telling them they can’t come to work... We also have parents who are away right who won’t be able to bring their children here when they come back.”

The new restrictions, which she learned about via e-mail Tuesday morning, were short on details and didn’t answer many of the questions childcare providers have, Ms. Dunphy said. The province’s labour board told her any staff who go into mandatory two-week isolation should apply for employment insurance to cover their lost income.

While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada, the province is cracking down on any potential risk. Last week, it ordered nearly 30 students from Sussex Regional High School who had travelled to Italy to avoid school for two weeks. The expanded restrictions came as another 50 students from Bernice MacNaughton High School in Moncton returned from a trip to Europe Monday.

The ban on all international travel widens restrictions the government had placed last week on a travel to a select list of countries, including China, Iran, Italy and Singapore. During a news conference, Mr. Cardy called the Sussex students’ trip to Italy “ill-advised.”

Story continues below advertisement

“People should think carefully about travelling to places that are clearly identified as being at risk,” he said. “As with any actions there can be consequences and in this case, it's going to require a couple of weeks away from school.”

It’s the furthest any Canadian school system has gone so far in response to the coronavirus threat. School boards in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have also cancelled trips to international destinations over coronavirus concerns, angering parents and students who lost deposits for their travel, but have stopped short of imposing wider bans.