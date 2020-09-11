 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

New Brunswick party leaders begin final push ahead of Monday’s provincial election

Kevin Bissett
FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People lineup outside Exhibition Stadium during advance voting for New Brunswick’s provincial election, in Fredericton, on Sept. 5, 2020.

Paul Harpelle/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s political leaders fanned out across the province Friday in the final push for support ahead of Monday’s provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs used potato fields in Florenceville in the northwest of the province as the backdrop as he called on voters to return his party to government.

“New Brunswickers are being asked to make a choice. I think there is a very clear difference between our party and the others, and the difference is experience,” Higgs told the crowd at Potato World, a museum highlighting potato farming in New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a risk for our province if we do anything other than elect a PC majority government,” he said.

Higgs said he wants a four-year mandate to continue what his minority government started in 2018, with a focus on health care and keeping people safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have more work to do,” Higgs said.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers started his day in the east of the province, announcing that a Liberal government would pass a law to help artists and performers.

“By officially recognizing the profession of artist, we will allow this industry to have rights comparable to other professions and a strong voice to claim those rights,” Vickers said in Moncton.

He noted the arts and culture sector has been hit hard by COVID-19 and while other industries begin to recover, it is still struggling as the widespread closure of theatres deprives performers of their main source of income.

He said in order to promote the profession, a Liberal government would integrate artists and their works in schools.

Story continues below advertisement

“Arts and cultural education allow students to develop their creativity and to better appreciate their cultural heritage,” Vickers said.

Meanwhile Green Leader David Coon promised help for postsecondary students if his party forms government.

He said a Green government would reinstate the tuition access bursary for students from families with an income under $60,000.

“I have heard the concerns of students, and unlike the other parties I am prepared to act,” Coon said.

He said a Green government would also bring back a benefit ensuring that anyone graduating within five years would have no more than $20,000 in student debt. He also said he would eliminate interest on provincial student loans.

The New Democrats and People’s Alliance also campaigned Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each had 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People’s Alliance each had three. There were two vacant seats and one Independent.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies