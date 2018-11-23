 Skip to main content

Canada New Brunswick police commission to investigate jury vetting in Dennis Oland retrial

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

New Brunswick police commission to investigate jury vetting in Dennis Oland retrial

The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

The New Brunswick Police Commission says it will investigate the police jury vetting that briefly derailed the Dennis Oland murder trial this week.

The trial continues today in front of Justice Terrence Morrison alone, after the jury was dismissed because a Saint John police officer accessed an internal police database to research jurors in violation of a directive from the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Saint John Board of Police Commissioners asked the provincial commission to look into the officer’s actions.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news release today, the provincial commission confirmed it would — but not until “all criminal proceedings in this matter are completed.”

Dennis Oland, 50, was convicted in 2015 of the second-degree murder of his father Richard Oland after a lengthy jury trial.

That conviction was set aside on appeal in 2016 and a new trial ordered.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019