New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs attends at CUPE news conference near the legislature in Fredericton, on Nov. 5, 2021.Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he believes a tentative deal reached with roughly 20,000 striking public sector workers is a fair one for employees and for taxpayers.

Higgs did not release any details of the agreement Sunday, pending the results of a ratification vote by members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees expected later this week.

The premier told reporters that both sides worked creatively to balance “competing needs” to reach a reasonable agreement on Saturday and he is optimistic it will be accepted by the union membership.

The 16-day walkout saw the province’s schools move to online learning as bus drivers, custodians and educational assistants were among the employees who went on strike.

Higgs says schools will be open on Monday, while community colleges will open on Tuesday.

The union says all picket lines have come down and all workers are in the process of returning to their jobs.

