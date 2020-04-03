 Skip to main content
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs vows to release COVID-19 modelling projections next week

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media in Fredericton, on Feb. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s premier says his province will likely follow a promised move by Ontario to release COVID-19 modelling projections, with the information to be released sometime next week.

Blaine Higgs says meetings are ongoing and the information could be made available by Tuesday.

Higgs told reporters on Thursday that he sees value in sharing the same numbers with the public that are available to provincial health officials and he believes there should be consistent sharing of that information across the country.

But Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie says providing projected numbers would be more of a challenge in his province.

Haggie said Thursday that the challenge lies in the size of the province’s current data pool, which is several weeks behind a province like British Columbia, which has already released models.

He says the large cluster of cases linked to an exposure at a St. John’s funeral home last month, which as of Thursday represented almost 80 per cent of known cases in the province, skews the data.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision to release the numbers, expected to happen Friday afternoon, may put pressure on Ottawa to provide a national picture of the potential progression of the deadly virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised national modelling soon, but has said it would require more data from provincial and territorial governments.

Federal officials said Thursday they are hoping the data will be available within the next five days.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu estimated three weeks ago that 30 to 70 per cent of Canadians could become infected – somewhere between 11 million and 26 million people.

Hajdu told The Canadian Press late Thursday the estimated hadn’t changed.

