New Brunswick Premier reassessing position on carbon tax after federal election results

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs delivers the State of the Province address in Fredericton, N.B., on Jan. 31, 2019. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative premier says voters delivered a message Monday on the federal carbon tax, and his province will have to find a way to make it work.

Blaine Higgs made the comments today after the Liberals won six of New Brunswick’s 10 federal ridings and the Greens won one.

A vocal opponent of the tax in the past, Higgs says his province may have to come up with its own carbon tax on consumers.

The federal Liberal government had rejected New Brunswick’s original position and earlier this year imposed the federal backstop carbon-pricing system.

In June, the Higgs government presented a revised plan that would see industry pay a greater share of the costs, however the Trudeau government has yet to rule on the new plan.

A number of provinces have filed court challenges of the tax.

