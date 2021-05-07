New Brunswick professor suspended following ‘discriminatory conduct’ allegations

A professor at New Brunswick’s Mount Allison University has been suspended following an investigation into alleged “discriminatory conduct.”

University spokesman Robert Hiscock confirmed in an e-mail today that Rima Azar, an associate professor of health psychology, will not be teaching next fall.

Hiscock says the university had hired an independent investigator to review complaints about Azar’s interaction with students and about posts on her personal blog.

He says the complaints alleged discriminatory conduct but says he can’t provide details because of privacy concerns.

Azar’s blog, called “Bambi’s Afkar,” criticizes Hamilton, Ont., for an “apparent Apartheid-style” COVID-19 vaccination policy of prioritizing people of colour and says Black Lives Matter is a radical organization.

Azar did not respond to a request for comment, but a GoFundMe campaign claiming to have been created by her indicates she was suspended without pay because of “false allegations.”

