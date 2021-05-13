 Skip to main content
New Brunswick RCMP responding to report of shots fired in Centennial Park area of Moncton

MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
RCMP in New Brunswick are responding to a call of shots fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton.

An Alert Ready message was issued in the area at 10:17 a.m. today, and residents, schools and businesses have been told to lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows.

Codiac Regional RCMP tweeted that a perimeter has been set up and Millennium Boulevard is closed to traffic.

New Brunswick RCMP tweeted that they responded to the initial call at 8:30 a.m. of shots fired in the area.

“The information has been confirmed as credible and no injuries have been reported,” they said.

“Do not call 9-1-1 or police directly to seek additional information. It’s important to keep police phone lines available for information related to locate the individual,” police added.

RCMP are asking the public not to post information on social media about police locations or operations.

They are asking anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact police immediately.

The Anglophone East School District says three schools in the area are on lockdown, and the public will be notified as more direction is provided by the RCMP.

The affected schools are Bessborough, Hillcrest and Bernice MacNaughton High School.

Moncton Christian Academy is also on lockdown. Staff there say they were told by police to keep students inside with doors locked.

The Horizon Health Network has closed its COVID-19 assessment centre and blood collection clinic at the Moncton Coliseum as a result of the incident.

