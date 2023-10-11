Open this photo in gallery: Kody Hiltz in this New Brunswick RCMP handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

RCMP in New Brunswick are searching for an armed man in a community in the province’s southwest.

Police issued an Alert Ready message at about 9:40 a.m. this morning warning residents in Moores Mills and surrounding areas to remain inside with their doors locked.

RCMP say 26-year-old Kody Hiltz is believed to be carrying a firearm with dangerous intent.

Hiltz was last seen on foot heading toward the woods near Highway 750 in Moores Mills.

Police say he is wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

RCMP are asking residents not to approach Hiltz if they see him and to call 911.