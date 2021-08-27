 Skip to main content
New Brunswick releases mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for government employees

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks with the media after receiving his second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Fredericton on June 4.

Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

Provincial government employees in New Brunswick have until Sept. 13 to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or be forced to wear masks and undergo regular testing.

The plan was announced last week by Premier Blaine Higgs but details were only released Thursday in an internal memo distributed to staff and obtained by The Canadian Press.

Government workers who are not fully vaccinated will have to wear masks unless they are alone in their personal workspaces, and they will have to complete three rapid tests for COVID-19 each week and the more invasive PCR test once a month.

If unvaccinated staff refuse to comply with the mask and testing order they could be fired.

New employees will have 45 days to provide proof of full vaccination or they will be terminated.

About 74 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated while 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
