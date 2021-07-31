 Skip to main content
New Brunswick removes most public COVID-19 restrictions across province

Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada
The Canadian Press
Visitors stroll at Hopewell Rocks in Hopewell Cape, N.B., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. The rock formations are caused by tidal erosion along the Bay of Fundy.

New Brunswick has moved to the “green level” of its pandemic plan with most of its COVID-19 restrictions removed Saturday.

The end of the mandatory order means that public health measures have been lifted, including provincial border checks and the required registration to enter the province.

It also means that capacity limits of gatherings in theatres, restaurants and stores will no longer be enforced and face masks are no longer required in public.

The decision leaves federal border restrictions intact.

This comes as the province reported seven new cases of COVID across the Fredericton and Moncton areas, bringing the total active case count to 19.

The province’s most recent numbers report that nearly 67 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 82 per cent have received at least a first dose.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

