A health practitioner helps people as they wait in line at a mass vaccination and testing clinic at the Moncton Coliseum, in Moncton, N.B., on Sept. 22, 2021.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick health officials are reporting 10 more deaths in the province attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The latest data released today covers the period between April 3-9.

There were 79 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Saturday, a rise of one compared with the week earlier.

Thirteen patients were in intensive care, a rise of four over the same period.

The province has reported a total of 368 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

New Brunswick reported an average of 570 positive COVID-19 cases per day over the seven-day period ending April 9.

