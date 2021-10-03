New Brunswick reports 93 new COVID-19 infections, two deaths and 45 hospitalizations

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic's fourth wave. NIAID-RML

New Brunswick is reporting 93 new cases of COVID-19 today and two virus-related deaths, bringing the pandemic’s overall death toll in the province to 66.

New Brunswick is also grappling with a rising number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 amid a worsening fourth wave.

Public health officials say there are 45 people in hospital with COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 20 in an intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Among those in hospital, they say 35 are unvaccinated while 10 are either partially or fully immunized.

Officials say the province now has 759 active cases.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador recorded eight new cases today and currently has 149 active infections.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.