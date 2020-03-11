New Brunswick reports first presumptive coronavirus case

New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province’s first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, made the announcement Wednesday.

New Brunswick is the first province east of Quebec to report a presumptive case of the disease linked to the novel coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

More coming.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.