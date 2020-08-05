New Brunswick reports four new COVID-19 cases linked to temporary foreign workers

Open this photo in gallery A security guard takes the temperature of a passenger arriving at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on July 31, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 today.

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters the cases involve temporary foreign workers who arrived from Mexico.

Higgs says they were identified during screening when they arrived in Moncton and they are now in isolation.

He says the workers were destined for Miramichi, N.B.

The new cases of the virus are the first reported in the province in over two weeks.

New Brunswick has had a total of 174 confirmed cases with 168 people recovered from the virus and two deaths.

