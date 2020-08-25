 Skip to main content
New Brunswick says sports and extracurricular activities to resume when schools open

Fredericton, New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as provincial officials announced guidelines for sports and extracurricular activities for the upcoming school year.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said the new case involves a person between the age of 10 and 19 located in the Moncton region.

Russell released few details, but said the case is travel-related and the infected person is self-isolating.

“This is an expected situation,” Russell told reporters. “We expect there will continue to be travel-related cases.”

There have been 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and 178 patients have recovered. The province has reported two deaths attributed to the coronavirus and it currently has 10 active cases.

Meanwhile, Russell said students will be allowed to participate in sports, extracurricular activities and physical education when classes resume next month.

“Our children need to be in the classroom to continue their education, but they also need to be onstage, on playing fields, and in school clubs and activities that are vital to their growth and development,” Russell said. “There will be risks which we will try to reduce but we cannot eliminate.”

George Daley, deputy minister of the anglophone education system, said the use of outdoor spaces for physical education will be encouraged where and for as long as possible.

Under the guidelines, students will be permitted to use gymnasiums or other spaces within their school, provided they wash or sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving. Face masks won’t be required during physical education classes or while students are engaged in play.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 8 will participate in physical education within their class grouping and sporting equipment may be shared within that bubble. Equipment is to be disinfected after each use.

Intramural activities and extracurricular clubs will be permitted, although Daley said it’s recommended they be done virtually.

There will also be interscholastic sports, but officials could not give immediate word on exactly what sports will be played during the 2020-21 school year. Daley said each sport will require an operational plan and will be limited to competition within small regions.

A maximum of 50 spectators who are physically distanced will be allowed in outdoor settings, while no spectators will be permitted for events held inside a school.

