 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

New Brunswick starts long and costly flood cleanup

New Brunswick starts long and costly flood cleanup

MAUGERVILLE, N.B.
The Canadian Press

Michelle Cain looks for belongings in debris from homes and cottages destroyed by the floodwater from the Saint John River in Robertson's Point, N.B., on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

For many residents of the riverside communities of New Brunswick, the long and stressful process of cleaning up damaged properties is underway in the wake of a record-breaking flood.

Water levels have been dropping steadily in the in flood-stricken province, revealing structural damage.

In the community of Maugerville on the east side of the Saint John River, resident Bruce Betts spent the past three days hauling damaged furniture, appliances and gyprock out of a basement that filled with over a metre of water.

Story continues below advertisement

He says neighbours have been helping one another to carry the damaged materials to the curbside, where it is being trucked away to landfill sites.

Betts says he and many of his neighbours are going to apply for disaster relief through the province, as insurance wasn’t available in his area and his costs run into the thousands of dollars.

The Jemseg area is the only region where water is expected to remain above flooding levels for the rest of the week.

The province has put out a call out to volunteers to aid in the massive cleanup efforts, and about 60 members from the Canadian Armed Forces were deployed Friday to help the provincial government with damage assessment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the flood damage in southern New Brunswick Friday. Trudeau praised the efforts of volunteers and first responders, and said it was clear from his tour that the damage was extensive. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.