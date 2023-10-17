Open this photo in gallery: New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to media outside Government House, in Fredericton on June 27.Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session at 11 a.m. amid uncertainty about whether the premier will call an early election.

The calendar says the legislature will be prorogued and a new session will open this afternoon with a throne speech.

Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs has been besieged by internal turmoil since June when six members of his party voted against the government on a motion related to the province’s policy on gender identity in schools.

Election speculation has hummed all summer as Higgs has kept the province on the precipice, saying the rebel Tories could make it difficult for him to govern.

Green and Liberal party leaders have said Higgs could use the throne speech as a poison pill to upend his government and trigger an early election.

Higgs has to call a general election on or before Oct. 21, 2024.