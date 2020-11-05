 Skip to main content

New Brunswick to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Campbellton as officials report downward trend in cases

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The J.C. Van Horne Bridge that runs from Pointe-a-la-Croix, Que., to Campbellton, N.B., is seen in an undated file photo.

www.alamy.com

New Brunswick is easing restrictions in the Campbellton region due to what public health officials describe as a downward trend in the number of cases.

The region in the north of the province will be downgraded from orange to yellow level at midnight tonight.

The change allows residents to visit close friends and extended family and raises gathering limits, as long as distancing is maintained and masks are worn in indoor public places.

Story continues below advertisement

The New Brunswick government also reported two new cases today in the Fredericton region, both among people aged 30 to 39 who are self-isolating.

Public health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure on two Air Canada flights on Oct. 24: one from Calgary to Montreal and one from Montreal to Saint John.

They say those who travelled on Air Canada Flight 322 or 8792 should monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if symptoms develop.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies