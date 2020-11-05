New Brunswick to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Campbellton as officials report downward trend in cases

Open this photo in gallery The J.C. Van Horne Bridge that runs from Pointe-a-la-Croix, Que., to Campbellton, N.B., is seen in an undated file photo. www.alamy.com

New Brunswick is easing restrictions in the Campbellton region due to what public health officials describe as a downward trend in the number of cases.

The region in the north of the province will be downgraded from orange to yellow level at midnight tonight.

The change allows residents to visit close friends and extended family and raises gathering limits, as long as distancing is maintained and masks are worn in indoor public places.

The New Brunswick government also reported two new cases today in the Fredericton region, both among people aged 30 to 39 who are self-isolating.

Public health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure on two Air Canada flights on Oct. 24: one from Calgary to Montreal and one from Montreal to Saint John.

They say those who travelled on Air Canada Flight 322 or 8792 should monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if symptoms develop.

