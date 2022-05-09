Jadyn Harris, shown in a handout photo, and his sister have been searching for hidden cash since the hunt began on May 2. Their search lead them to French Fort Cove park.Savannah Harris/The Canadian Press

A community in eastern New Brunswick has been captivated by a mysterious game that has residents following clues and searching for hidden $50 and $100 bills.

Miramichi resident Savannah Harris says this might be the most exciting thing to happen in town.

The first hunt began last week when a mysterious Facebook account began posting clues for where to find hidden money around Miramichi.

A Facebook group dedicated to the search grew from about 400 members to more than 2200 members in six days.

Six prizes of $100 were found last week, but the organizer seems to have paused the daily prizes while gearing up for a special event.

The mystery person says that on this Friday the 13th, people will be able to find $1300 hidden around the Miramichi area.

