New Brunswick’s active COVID-19 caseload surpasses 1,000; Prince Edward Island reports three new cases

The Canadian Press
New Brunswick is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death due to the disease.

The province’s active reported caseload is now 1,037 – the highest it has been since the onset of the pandemic.

Before the fourth wave hit, the highest number of active cases reported was 348 on Jan. 25.

Officials said in a news release Monday that 56 of the new cases reported involve people who aren’t yet fully vaccinated, and 42 involve patients who are fully immunized.

Public Health says 56 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including one person under the age of 19 and 20 people who are in intensive care.

The release says 75 people in New Brunswick have now died from the disease.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

Health officials say in a news release Monday that two of the new cases are linked to travel off the Island, and the other is a close contact of a previously known case.

The cases involve one person in their 20s and two people in their 50s.

Authorities say the patients are self-isolating and contact tracing is complete.

Public health say there now are seven active reported COVID-19 cases across the province.

Officials say over 94 per cent of Island residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

