New Brunswick's chief medical officer says measles outbreak in province is over

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer says measles outbreak in province is over

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says a measles outbreak in the province is officially over.

Dr. Jennifer Russell says although the outbreak is over, she encourages New Brunswickers to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

The outbreak started on April 26 when someone, who had travelled to Europe, returned to Saint John.

The disease spread from that individual to 11 other people in the region with the last case confirmed on May 31.

Over the course of the outbreak, Public Health officials contacted 7,500 people who may have had contact with confirmed cases and immunized 2,370 people at 12 special immunization clinics.

To declare the end of an outbreak, Health Canada guidelines recommend at least 32 days pass following the rash onset date of the last case associated with the outbreak.

