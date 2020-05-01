 Skip to main content
New Brunswick’s top doctor says quick decisions have helped keep province’s COVID-19 case count low

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A notice of reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic is seen on a business in downtown Stephen, N.B., on March 21, 2020.

John Morris/The Globe and Mail

New Brunswick’s top doctor credits quick decisions and public compliance for the province’s relative good fortune amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province has gone almost two weeks without a new case of COVID-19, despite the struggles of neighbouring Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, says an all-party cabinet committee has helped streamline decisions and meant there has been unity in government messaging on how to deal with the pandemic.

Russell says the province closed borders and schools early and prepared hospitals to be ready for a possible surge of cases.

So far, New Brunswick has reported 118 cases and almost all have now recovered.

Nova Scotia, meanwhile, has reported another death from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 29 as the case count there approaches 1,000.

As regular flu season winds down, Dr. Theresa Tam says that's opening lab capacity to do more testing for COVID-19. And she says the federal government is ready to link volunteer contact-tracers to provincial needs, to track down people who might have caught the illness from people who test positive for it. The Canadian Press

