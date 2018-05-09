New communications campaign launched to help find missing Montreal boy

The parents of a 10-year-old Montreal boy who has been missing for almost two months are launching a new effort to find him.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou’s parents told a news conference today they’re hoping a new communications campaign will keep their son’s case in the public eye.

The effort will involve putting up large yellow billboards near the spot where Kouakou was last seen on March 12 after leaving his home in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough to visit a friend.

Leaflets and buttons will also be handed out with the help of the borough and the Missing Children’s Network, which are collaborating on the campaign.

Police say they believe Kouakou fell into a river and drowned, while his father insists he was abducted.

Frederic Kouakou says he intends to launch a petition to persuade Montreal’s mayor and the police to to set up a special squad to investigate abductions.