New federal modelling data show COVID-19 case counts, severity indicators are back on the rise

Open this photo in gallery People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at a clinic in Montreal, on March 7, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

New federal modelling data show severity indicators and daily cases of COVID-19 are back on the rise, with incidents highest among young adults.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says daily cases have increased more than 30 per cent over the past two weeks, with an average of 29 deaths reported daily.

Tam says that indicates we’re in a “very tight race” between vaccines and variants of concern, which make up an increasingly high proportion of new cases in several provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

The data released today by the Public Health Agency of Canada show that while the number of cases have declined in Canadians aged 80 and older, incidence rates are highest among young adults aged 20 to 39.

Tam says infections among younger, more mobile and social age groups pose an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations, and continuing community spread.

More than 7,100 cases of variants of concern have been reported across the country, with the variant first identified in the U.K. making up 90 per cent of those cases. Tam adds that there are emerging concerns of the increased severity of this variant in adults.

Officials say stronger measures will be needed to control the spread of more transmissible variants.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 2,169 new cases of COVID-19 today and 12 more deaths linked to the virus.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 682 new cases in Toronto.

She says there are also 397 new cases in Peel Region, 254 in York Region, 129 in Ottawa, 123 in Durham Region and 122 in Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reports that 82,996 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update.

Under questioning from the Conservatives' Michelle Rempel Garner in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll press top European leaders to make sure Canada isn't affected by tougher export controls on COVID-19 vaccines. Rempel Garner sought an absolute guarantee that no doses would be held back. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.