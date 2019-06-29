New Globe and Mail nameplate to establish a unifying and contemporary visual identity

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail nameplate in print, desktop and mobile. The Globe and Mail

On Monday The Globe and Mail is introducing the next evolution of our print nameplate.

The refreshed red logo is the same typeface and styling that appears online at the top of our homepage. By consolidating our print and digital designs, we are restating our dedication to groundbreaking journalism, no matter the platform.

Earlier this year, we marked our 175th anniversary by reviving The Globe’s 1936 masthead, the longest-running in the paper’s history. It was the anchor of the front page during some of the most pivotal moments of the 20th century, from the end of the Second World War to the coronation of the Queen to the moon landing.

Its Gothic styling, emblematic of the era, came to represent the calibre and dependability of the organization’s unflinching journalism. That is why we decided to revive the historic nameplate to commemorate that anniversary – to celebrate the past and pay tribute to those who helped make The Globe and Mail what it is today.

The new masthead is set in a modified version of Pratt Bold, a typeface originally commissioned for The Globe and Mail in 2007. The serifs have been adjusted to be legible and elegant at any scale, in pixels and in ink. Paired with the red accent that has become integral to The Globe and Mail’s brand, the typeface establishes a contemporary look that feels like a natural progression in the paper’s visual identity.

As you leaf through the pages of your paper today, we hope you will take a moment to reflect on how far our country has come since Confederation. It is something we can all take pride in – but it doesn’t stop here. Whatever the future holds, The Globe and Mail will continue to record the events that are shaping the country and uphold the values that make us Canadian.