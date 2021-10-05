 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

New job for general who wrote reference for sex offender infuriates survivors’ group

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Major-Gen. Peter Dawe speaks to reporters at a Canadian Special Operations Forces Command change of command ceremony in Ottawa in 2018.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

A group representing survivors of military sexual assault is expressing outrage after a senior officer who wrote a reference for a convicted sex offender was quietly reassigned to a new job – one related to military policy on sexual misconduct.

Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe was relieved of his command as head of Canada’s special forces in the spring when it was revealed he had written a character reference four years earlier for a soldier convicted of sexually assaulting a comrade’s wife.

Acting defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre said at the time of Dawe’s suspension that he would take a “deliberate” approach to deciding his future.

Story continues below advertisement

The Department of National Defence now says Dawe has been tasked with collecting and reviewing recommendations from three former Supreme Court justices, two of which specifically deal with sexual misconduct in the military.

News of Dawe’s reappointment has sparked anger from It’s Not Just 700, a support group set up to help current and former military members traumatized by sexual misconduct while serving in uniform.

It’s Not Just 700 spokesperson Sam Samplonius says Dawe’s reassignment raises even more questions about the military’s ability and commitment to addressing sexual misconduct in the ranks.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies