New mom sees COVID-19 pandemic as both a blessing and a curse as she battles cancer

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

New mom sees COVID-19 pandemic as both a blessing and a curse as she battles cancer

Erin Anderssen
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Margaret Loniewska holds her sixteen-month-old daughter, Marianna Pauloski. Loniewska was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer while she was pregnant with Marianna, her only child.

Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

Margaret Loniewska doesn’t count days, if she can help it. She’s not wishing away time to get to a postpandemic world – even as a new mom in the middle of a lockdown. When you’re reminded, in the most terrible way, that your time is finite, you live for today and not later.

Loniewska, 41, learned she was going to be a mother for the first time just as she found out she had cancer. She found the lump high in her armpit, in July, 2019, while undergoing fertility treatments. A few weeks later, she and her husband, RJ Pauloski, learned that she was pregnant. She was only five weeks along when the biopsy delivered the news. The doctors said that cancer treatment could be managed around her pregnancy, so she had surgery to remove the tumour – a success, the doctors thought – and started chemotherapy. When her back was sore, everyone thought it was from being pregnant. But in October, immobilized by pain, an MRI found the true cause: The breast cancer had spread into her bones. It could not be cured, only contained for as long as possible.

During her pregnancy, she suffered five broken ribs, including one just from standing up, and seven compressed vertebrae – enough to take more than two inches from her original 5-foot-5 height. By Christmas, she was bedridden, trying not to take too many painkillers to try to protect the baby. On New Year’s Eve day 2020, nearly three months before the baby was due, she “sprung a leak” as she puts it, and a week later, Marianna Josephine Palouski was born, weighing just 700 grams, or 1.5 pounds. Marianna stayed in the hospital until March. Her parents brought her home just days before the pandemic restrictions would have closed the hospital to visitors. She weighed only five pounds, but was thriving. Even so, mostly to ease their own nerves, her parents continue to monitor her oxygen at night.

Story continues below advertisement

In a way, the lockdown has been useful – it limited visitors while Marianna gained weight and grew stronger. Loniewska also gained strength once her body could concentrate not on creating life but sustaining it. Still, she is acutely aware that her chance for all the adventures paused by the pandemic may be passing by. “I don’t have the time to make up a lot of these things.”

Open this photo in gallery

Marianna Pauloski is held by her parents, RJ Pauloski and Margaret Loniewska, behind their home in Toronto.

Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

A former academic tutor with a PhD in pharmaceutical sciences, Loniewska went to therapy to help her prioritize what was important and not ruminate about what might not be. “I always hated wasting time and moments.” She currently sits on a metastatic cancer advisory board for Rethink Breast Cancer, a non-profit that advocates for young women with the disease.

She can recite the grim stats for metastatic cancer: a five-year survival rate of about 22 per cent to 28 per cent. “The only thing I can do is hope that I am that one in four,” Loniewska says. She tells herself that the data are old, not accounting for new treatment, and soaks up stories about women who defied the dispiriting odds. “I know that it is just a coping method but it makes me feel better.”

She is hoping for a procedure that will inject cement into her damaged vertebrae and relieve some of her pain. To hold back the cancer, she receives monthly chemotherapy and takes hormone-reducing mediation. Every four months she gets a scan and hopes for good news.

The pandemic has stolen time, but also slowed life down to its essentials: tracking Marianna’s new hand signals (one finger pointed up for the number one), listening for her first word (“Hi”). Loniewska gardens, tries to not sleep too much and makes Marianna giggle with off-key renditions of Disney songs. Every day, they have a virtual chat with Loniewska’s parents in Timmins, who have only been able to meet their granddaughter once, during a quick visit when COVID-19 cases were lower in September. Protecting her daughter from the stress around her, Loniewska says, “is my most important job.”

She is planning to write letters to Marianna, or make a video, to create a legacy for later. She’s not there yet: Doing so means acknowledging an ending she’s not ready to face. But then, she says, “nobody knows when they are going to die.” That’s the human condition, brought into stark relief by COVID-19. “Maybe, probably, I know what I am going to die of, but I don’t know how and I don’t know when.”

She takes hope from her daughter, who began life so vulnerable and, as of mid-June, was approaching a sturdy 20 pounds. That’s an example of resilience they can set for each other: “Yes, some hard things happened, but we made it to the other side.” Whatever happens next, their family will make it through that, too. And, “if we don’t – when we don’t – that is still okay.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies