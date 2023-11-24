Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. We come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week: A twist in the saga of the two Michaels. The Canadians were detained in China for more than 1,000 days, with Beijing accusing the men of procuring and sharing Chinese state secrets. Now, Michael Spavor is seeking a multimillion-dollar settlement from Ottawa after making startling allegations against fellow prisoner Michael Kovrig. Our quiz asks: What was the assertion?

Also this week, a new mortgage charter for Canadians, a promise to ban more junk fees for Americans, and in Toronto, the return of the highest-grossing stage musical of all time.

Plus: Noteworthy hippos, dinos and turkeys.

Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending November 24.