New Ontario COVID-19 modelling shows progress against virus

Ontario’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and occupancy in intensive-care units are not significantly increasing, but the province remains in a “fragile” situation as the cold weather approaches, according to new modelling.

The province’s COVID-19 science table released new projections on Tuesday, which show that Ontario is doing much better overall than Western provinces in combatting the virus, while scientists continue to urge caution and push for increased vaccinations as more people move indoors.

While cases have gone up in 19 of the province’s 34 public-health units over the past two weeks, they have declined overall since April, although they are up somewhat from a low point in August. The province on Tuesday reported 466 new cases of COVID-19, including 347 in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, and 119 in fully-vaccinated people. Test positivity also appears to be declining.

Previous modelling released on Sept. 1 presented a wide range of outcomes, but Ontario is tracking below even the best-cast scenario, which forecast a peak of just under 1,000 new cases a day in September followed by a steady decline into October.

The new modelling shows a similarly broad range of predictions, ranging from a potential high of 5,000 new cases a day by November, compared to almost 2,000 a day if “status quo” public health measures are maintained. A low trajectory of cases predicts only a few hundred by that time.

Predictions for the number of COVID-19 patients in the province’s intensive-care units also vary from under 200 to more than 300 people by the end of October. The modelling says a “high risk” of rapid increase in ICU rates can be reduced with a “cautious approach and early contact reductions.” On Tuesday, 315 people were reported in Ontario hospitals with the virus, with 180 in ICUs with COVID-related illness.

While the fourth wave of the virus is flattening, cases among children under 12 are going up, the numbers show, particularly in those aged 5 to 11 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. It is too early to see the impacts of increased contacts and a return to school and work, the document says.

The modelling says vaccination coverage is slowly increasing and continues to be highly effective in preventing the worst outcomes of the virus. Unvaccinated people have a seven-fold higher risk of symptomatic COVID-19 disease, a 25-fold higher risk of being in the hospital and 60-fold higher risk of being in the ICU compared to the fully vaccinated, the modelling says.

The projections also warn of a post-COVID condition known as long COVID. The modelling says about 1 in 10 people who’ve had COVID will experience symptoms that last longer than 12 weeks.

Previously, the science table warned that to avoid another lockdown, vaccination rates must “accelerate substantially” beyond 85 per cent of eligible Ontarians, with pandemic rules on masking, physical distancing, working from home and proof-of-vaccination certificates in place.

As of Tuesday, almost 86 per cent of the eligible population had received one dose, and 80.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Alexandra Hilkene, a spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott, said in an e-mail that the numbers vindicate the “extremely cautious approach” Ontario has taken by keeping masking and other public health rules in place.

She said the province’s new vaccine certificate rules will “help protect the province’s hard-fought progress” and that Ontario “will maintain our cautious approach and continue to make decisions based on the best medical and scientific advice.”

