Open this photo in gallery: Ontario's newly installed housing minister Paul Calandra speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s new housing minister is promising an open and public review of the province’s Greenbelt and says he is looking at new measures to hold developers accountable for building homes.

Paul Calandra’s remarks come as the government continues to reel from the political fallout from its decision to open parts of the environmentally protected area to housing development.

Mr. Calandra met with reporters Wednesday for the first time since taking over the role of Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister in the wake of Steve Clark’s resignation on Monday, after two highly critical government watchdog reports about the decision develop on Greenbelt land.

The new minister said the government stands behind its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, but said it must be done in a way “that maintains the public trust.”

“It will be a full, open and accountable process. It will look at the entirety of the Greenbelt. There may be lands that need to be added to the Greenbelt, there may be some lands that are removed,” Mr. Calandra said of the review, announced Tuesday by Premier Doug Ford.

Mr. Calandra’s predecessor, Mr. Clark, quit after the province’s Integrity Commissioner ruled he had violated ethics rules for failing to oversee the selection of lands removed from the Greenbelt. Mr. Clark’s chief of staff has also resigned, after the Auditor-General issued a scathing report last month deeming the Greenbelt process he ran was “seriously flawed” for favouring certain prominent developers, who collectively stood to gain at least $8.3-billion in boosted property values.

Mr. Calandra said he has asked bureaucrats to draw up options for the parameters for the Greenbelt review. But he said that it will include the 14 parcels of land the government has already removed. However, talks with developers on plans, and infrastructure costs, on those sites will continue, he said.

In addition to the review, Mr. Calandra said he is looking at “additional accountability measures” for developers, including revising the rules for what are known as ministerial zoning orders (MZOs), special directives the government has used repeatedly to override normal local planning procedures and accelerate projects.

The minister said he intends to stop developers who have been given MZOs from selling the land, to ensure they actually use the special permission they get to build. He said the measure could be made retroactive for MZOs granted as far back as 2018, when the government was first elected and started using the controversial power. Critics say it has too often been deployed to help landowners who are donors to the government Progressive Conservatives.

“I want to ensure that any lands that have been rezoned using a ministerial zoning order for the purpose of meeting our goals of building 1.5 million homes are used for that purpose,” Mr. Calandra said.

The government is also looking at creating a “use it or lose it” policy to force developers to move more quickly to build on lands where they have received planning approvals, Mr. Calandra said.

“We are in a housing crisis. We have to put shovels in the ground and we are relying on our partners in the development industry to get those shovels in the ground faster.”

Mr. Calandra said the government is weighing further options to protect homebuyers, such as increased penalties for builders who cancel purchase agreements. He also said the government could increase its non-resident speculation tax.

While the review will include the 14 parcels of land already removed from the Greenbelt, Mr. Calandra also reiterated Mr. Ford’s pledge to get shovels in the ground by the end of 2025.

The government has repeatedly said the developers on the 14 former Greenbelt sites must put up significant money for infrastructure and community benefits, while protecting “natural heritage” areas. Talks are under way with the office of the province’s land and development facilitator, which mediates land-use disputes, on deals to develop these sites.

Mr. Calandra said he’s looking to have those deals on the 14 sites completed by the end of the year, and that they will be made public. He said these proposals will then be included in the review of the entire Greenbelt.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Mr. Calandra’s review is “a waste of Ontarians’ time and money” and risks opening up the Greenbelt further.

“We don’t need another review to tell us that we need to build housing inside existing municipal areas – not on prime farmland or vital ecological habitats that lessen the impacts of climate change,” she said in a statement.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said in a statement that the Progressive Conservatives “are continuing to make it up as they go along.

“This review will not change the fact that Doug Ford cracked open the Greenbelt as an opportunity to reward his rich friends and donors – to the tune of $8.3-billion,” Mr. Fraser said. He reiterated his call for a legislative committee to probe the Greenbelt matter.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner called the Greenbelt review “absurd,” and said the likelihood that it will result in even more sites removed from protection will create a “speculators’ bonanza.”