New Ontario legislation aims to end human trafficking

The Ontario government is set to introduce sweeping legislative changes Monday aimed at curbing human trafficking, including requiring hotels to quickly provide guest registries to police and new obligations for businesses that come into contact with suspected victims.

Ontario Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones and Jill Dunlop, associate minister of children and women’s issues, told The Globe and Mail that they are unveiling new anti-trafficking legislation. They will also introduce broad reforms to give police greater powers to access information for their investigations, to get help for victims sooner and to hold more offenders accountable.

“My hope is that by leading across Canada and showing our resolve to deal with human trafficking in Ontario, it will drive other jurisdictions and our federal partners to be more engaged in this process,” Ms. Jones said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The unfortunate, sad reality is that Ontario right now is a hub for human trafficking, and the more that we can educate people on what that looks like in our community and where they can go for help, I think we’re making our community safer,” she said.

How Canada’s sex traffickers evade capture and isolate victims to prevent their escape

The Centre to End Human Trafficking released a report Monday documenting the routes traffickers use to transport victims. It identified Ontario’s 401 highway, as well as highways 11 and 17 connecting Sudbury and Thunder Bay through Northern Ontario and onward to Winnipeg. The report said most exploitation happens in hotels and short-term rentals.

Ms. Jones said that if human trafficking is suspected in a hotel or short-term rental, instead of requiring police to access a warrant, the new regulation would allow the officer to go directly to the hotel or rental place to acquire names of guests.

To do this, the government is proposing to repeal the Hotel Registration of Guests Act and replace it with the new Accommodation Sector Registration of Guests Act 2021.

It would establish a time length for how long registries need to be kept and would require other providers, such as short-term rental units, to maintain a guest registry. The proposed legislation would increase fines for noncompliance and for willfully allowing a false statement to be entered into the registry or failing to comply with a police request to view a guest register.

Details will be ironed out through regulation and after more consultations with the hotel and motel association. “They are very engaged and want to assist on this file,” Ms. Jones said.

The province will also introduce the Anti-Human-Trafficking Strategy Act, 2021, which proposes creating a regulation-making authority that would require people or businesses that come into contact with victims and survivors of human trafficking to post educational information about the crime. They would also be required to provide or receive anti-human-trafficking training as part of employment, and report when they suspect human trafficking is happening. This would apply to businesses such as a hotel or short-term rental, taxi or ridesharing company.

Story continues below advertisement

Companies that advertise sexual services would be required to ensure contact information, such as a company phone number or e-mail address, is made public, and respond to law enforcement within a specified time frame to support investigations into human trafficking.

If people or businesses fail to comply with the requirements, they could be fined. The legislation would also mandate that the province maintain an anti-human-trafficking strategy and carry out regular reviews and consultation.

The Ontario government is also proposing changes to the Child, Youth and Family Services Act, such as clarifying the role of children’s aid societies to intervene in situations where a child is a victim of, or at risk of, sex trafficking. And it’s proposing to increase penalties for traffickers who interfere with a child in the care of a children’s aid society for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Finally, the province is also proposing changes to the Prevention of and Remedies for Human Trafficking Act. This would give judges the ability to lengthen restraining orders beyond the current limit of three years, clarify who can apply for a restraining order on behalf of a child, and clarify that restraining orders can include provisions intended to protect others.