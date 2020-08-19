 Skip to main content
New proposed TDSB plan cuts class sizes in neighbourhoods at highest risk of COVID-19

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Toronto District School Board head office is seen in Toronto, on Feb. 6, 2018.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The chairman of Canada’s largest school board says a new proposed plan to reduce class sizes will address crowding at elementary schools in Toronto neighbourhoods at the highest risk of COVID-19.

Toronto District School Board chairman Alexander Brown says the new plan will see additional space leased and more teachers hired to limit the number of students in classes in those areas.

Brown says the board will vote on the new plan at a meeting on Thursday and it may still need approval from the province.

The board’s plan to cut all elementary school class sizes was rejected by the Ontario government last week because it also shortened the school day by 48 minutes.

The new TDSB plan will mean students have a 300-minute school day, as requested by the government.

Brown says the board will also use the first two weeks of the academic year to stagger the start of school.

TDSB and the Ottawa-Carleton district school board say more than two-thirds of their students will return to in-class learning come September.

Ottawa-Carleton reports that of the 91 per cent of parents who responded to a survey, the majority will be sending their kids back to class.

It says roughly 73 per cent of elementary students will return to class, while 27 per cent will learn from home.

And 78.5 per cent of high schoolers will be back in class on an adapted model that will see them learn remotely half the time, while 21.5 per cent will stay at home full-time.

TDSB, meanwhile, says 71 per cent of elementary students will return to school if class sizes are not reduced, compared to 78 per cent who would return if class sizes could be brought down to between 15 and 20 students.

It says 83 per cent of high school students will return to in-person lessons, also on the adapted model.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,972.

That includes 2,792 deaths — down one from the previous day due to a duplicate entry that was removed during a data clean-up, according to the province.

There were also 89 newly resolved cases on Wednesday, bringing that total to 37,215.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health regions reported five or fewer new cases on Wednesday, while 17 reported none.

Elliott said the numbers of hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care and patients on ventilators were all stable.

The province was able to complete 25,642 tests in the previous day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says teachers' unions criticizing his governments back to school plan are 'playing politics.' The Canadian Press

