Canada New psychiatric assessment ordered for alleged Fredericton shooter

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Matthew Vincent Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton on Dec. 11, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree has been ordered to undergo a 60-day psychiatric assessment.

It will determine if Matthew Raymond can be found criminally responsible for the crimes he has been accused of.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

He was previously found fit to stand trial after a shorter assessment.

Raymond is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip on Aug. 10, and the two police officers as they responded to the scene.

Raymond has previously told a judge there is evidence that would allow him to be “exonerated” immediately because of temporary insanity.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 8.

