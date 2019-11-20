 Skip to main content

Canada

New report shows Ottawa police continue to pull over Middle Eastern, black drivers at disproportionately high rates

The Canadian Press
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the police force is committed to doing all it can to address community and member concerns about discrimination.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly says new traffic-stop data and the results of a diversity audit show more steps are needed to ensure bias-free law enforcement in the nation’s capital.

Sloly, who became the city’s top cop late last month, says the police force is committed to doing all it can to address community and member concerns about discrimination.

A new report covering 2017-18, a follow-up to earlier research, shows Middle Eastern and black drivers continue to experience disproportionately high incidences of traffic stops by Ottawa police.

However, the total number of people pulled over for traffic violations by Ottawa police declined by 35 per cent from 2013 to 2018.

Researchers say the drop is significant since consultations several years ago found that minorities felt they were subject to excessive scrutiny by police.

The diversity audit concludes that while the Ottawa force is making some progress, there is still work to do in areas including leadership, policy, promotional processes and community policing.

