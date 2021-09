New salads kits sold in Central, Eastern Canada added to recall

Curation Foods is adding to an ongoing recall of Eat Smart Chopped Salad kits due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers a number of different varieties and sizes ranging from 283g to 680g, with a best before date of Sept. 10.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the salad kits were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, and possibly nationally.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in some cases even death.

