The Ontario government says a new elementary school slated to be built in a downtown Toronto condo building will be the first of its kind in the province.

The province says the Lower Yonge Precinct Elementary School will create 455 student spaces in a new mixed-use condo project.

It says the project could eventually be replicated elsewhere to help meet the needs of families in urban and high-density areas.

The government says it is investing $44 million in building the so-called “podium school.”

It says the money is part of more than $600 million in spending that was recently announced to support new school and child care spaces.

The government says that money will go towards 78 school and child care related projects.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.