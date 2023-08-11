The head of the Canadian Hurricane Centre says a new forecast that more storms than average are expected in the Atlantic Ocean this season increases the chances that one will hit Canada.

Chris Fogarty says the primary reason for the new estimate from United States officials is higher than normal ocean temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday that rising ocean temperatures and the slow arrival of the calming effects of El Niño have doubled the chances of an above-normal hurricane season.

Fogarty says the warmer water could help storms keep their intensity over a longer period of time in Eastern Canada during the 2023 hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

U.S. forecasters say there could be 14 to 21 named storms – an increase from the 12 to 17 forecast in May – and they predict six to 11 will become hurricanes.

Fogarty says the U.S. estimate is a statistical outlook and forecasters can’t offer specific information on hurricanes until storms develop.