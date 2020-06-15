 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

New study suggests drinking guidelines be reduced to maximum one a day

Wency LeungHealth Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A server brings drinks to patrons on the patio at Banditos, a restaurant in Ottawa, on its first day of reopening as Ontario moves into Stage 2 of its plan to lift pandemic lockdowns on June 12, 2020.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

People who adhere to Canada’s guidelines for low-risk drinking are still vulnerable to alcohol-related cancers and other harms, according to a new modelling study that suggests Canadians should be advised to have no more than one drink a day.

The study, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, found more than 50 per cent of cancer deaths resulting from alcohol use in British Columbia in 2014 were among people who drank within the national guidelines or were former drinkers. That is, they consumed within the recommended limit of 10 drinks a week for women and 15 drinks a week for men.

British Columbians drinking within these guidelines also account for nearly 40 per cent of the alcohol-attributed deaths due to injuries that year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Basically, if you’re drinking any amount of alcohol, you’re increasing your risk of cancer – and that’s very clear – and for many other conditions as well,” said lead researcher Adam Sherk, a postdoctoral fellow at the Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research at the University of Victoria.

He and his team suggest that Canada follow the lead of the Netherlands, which recommends not drinking alcohol at all or, if people do, not more than one drink a day.

Canada’s low-risk drinking guidelines released in 2012 by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), a non-governmental organization that reports to Parliament, are higher than those of many other wealthy countries, including France, Britain, Germany and the United States. The advised weekly limits of 10 and 15 drinks for women and men respectively equate to about 135 grams of ethanol for women and around 202 g for men, the researchers noted. By comparison, France recommends no more than 100 g of ethanol each week for both women and men, while the U.S. recommends no more than 98 g a week for women and 196 g a week for men.

“There's no doubt that the Canadian low-risk drinking guidelines are too high,” Dr. Sherk said.

Yet a recent Nanos poll, commissioned by CCSA, shows that even though 80 per cent of Canadians are drinking the same amount or less now than before the pandemic, many are exceeding the guidelines. On average, women said they were drinking 2.4 drinks on the days they consumed alcohol, while men said they had 2.8 drinks. One in 10 women said they had four or more drinks on the days they drank, and one in 10 men said they had five or more.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Dr. Sherk and his team used computer modelling to analyze data on hospital stays, deaths and alcohol use in British Columbia for 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

Some health records they used provided information for conditions that are 100-per-cent attributable to alcohol use, such as alcohol-use disorder, Dr. Sherk explained. But other conditions, such as breast cancer, are only partly attributable to alcohol use. Although decades of research have established that ethanol causes cancer, he said, he and his team could not tell from the health records whether a patient’s breast cancer was caused by alcohol consumption. So, they relied on calculations of the risk relationship between breast cancer and alcohol use to estimate how many cases in their data set were attributable to alcohol.

The researchers found a total of 2,054 alcohol-attributable deaths and 13,760 alcohol-attributable hospital stays. Those who drank more than the national guidelines accounted for only a slim majority of the total harms. The rest – 38 per cent of the deaths and 32 per cent of the hospital stays – were among former drinkers and those who drank within the guidelines.

Besides cancer and injuries, those who drank within the guidelines experienced other harms, such as digestive conditions like liver cirrhosis and pancreatitis, and communicable diseases, including HIV, tuberculosis and lower respiratory tract infections. Dr. Sherk said with a communicable disease such as HIV, alcohol consumption can make people less likely to use protection when they have intercourse.

These findings support a body of recent research that suggests the harms of alcohol likely start at lower levels of consumption than previously thought, said Sheryl Spithoff, a staff physician at Women’s College Hospital and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, who was not involved in the study.

The study “adds weight to the call to re-evaluate our low-risk drinking guidelines,” Dr. Spithoff said, noting there is still debate about how much alcohol is safe. Some experts now think the harms start as soon as people consume alcohol, she said, while other studies suggest up to a drink per day is okay.

Catherine Paradis, a senior research and policy analyst at CCSA who was involved in creating the Canadian guidelines, said they were based on the best available research at the time. The recommended limits are higher than those of other countries likely because they are older and have yet to be updated, Dr. Paradis said.

Story continues below advertisement

While the current guidelines were designed with a focus on the health outcomes associated with drinking, she said there is now also much more evidence about the social harms related to alcohol, such as violence, financial problems and relationship problems, which should be taken into consideration.

Although Dr. Paradis did not have a timeline for when CCSA would be revisiting the Canadian guidelines, an update is overdue, she said. “It’s time.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies