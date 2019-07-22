 Skip to main content

New tool delivers high-tech care close to home for Vancouver Island residents

New tool delivers high-tech care close to home for Vancouver Island residents

The Canadian Press
Cancer patients on Vancouver Island now have access to a unique scanner that can deliver precise images of cancer cells, helping doctors build individual patient care plans.

The diagnostic tool, known as a PET/CT scanner, is now in operation at the BC Cancer centre in Victoria and is the first of three such scanners in the province operating outside Metro Vancouver.

Premier John Horgan says the service means thousands of Vancouver Island patients will be spared a trip to Vancouver and can expect “better, faster diagnostic services and care, closer to home.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 1,900 Vancouver Island residents had to travel last year for such a scan, but once the new service is fully operational as many as 2,200 scans will be administered in Victoria every year.

The BC Cancer Foundation raised most of the $6.5 million for the project, helped along by a family’s donation of $2 million, $1 million from Thrifty’s and the Ministry of Health provided $1.2 million.

BC Cancer’s chief medical officer Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi says the scanner is a critical component of enhanced cancer care for Vancouver Island residents.

