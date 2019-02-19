 Skip to main content

Canada New transitional housing in Winnipeg’s French quarter for francophone immigrants

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

New transitional housing in Winnipeg’s French quarter for francophone immigrants

Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Property manager Boris Ntambwe enjoys welcoming immigrants to their new home in Winnipeg.

/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg’s French quarter has a new place for francophone immigrants and refugees to stay while they are getting settled into daily life in Canada.

A historic home with several suites has just opened in the neighbourhood of St. Boniface.

The home is owned by the non-profit organization Abri Marguerite that offers housing options to people in need.

Story continues below advertisement

The new long-term residence is divided into four one-bedroom suites and one two-bedroom suite.

It is rented at low cost to families for several months, while they get settled, look for work and find more permanent housing.

Manitoba’s francophone community has been working hard to attract more immigrants from French-speaking countries.

Raymond Simard, CEO of Abri Marguerite, said the organization has had short-term accommodation for about 10 years for families staying two or three weeks after their arrival.

“We have always wanted a space where families could stay for a longer transition, so they can spend more time in the French community, get acclimatized to the area and start going to school,” he said Tuesday.

The furnished suites are managed through a partnership with Accueil francophone, an organization supported by the Canadian government, that works with French-speaking refugees and immigrants in Manitoba.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter