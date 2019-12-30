 Skip to main content

Canada

New vaping promotion ban comes into effect in Ontario on Wednesday

Shawn Jeffords
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

The new regulation will bring vaping rules in line with the current ban on in-store tobacco promotion.

Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press

Ontario’s new ban on the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations comes into effect on Wednesday.

The regulations were announced by the Progressive Conservatives in the fall, in response to research that shows vaping is on the rise among young people in the province.

The new regulation will bring vaping rules in line with the current ban on in-store tobacco promotion.

The government will still allow the products to be promoted in specialty vaping and cannabis shops, which are open to people aged 19 and older.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government expects to put forward additional regulations aimed at protecting young people in the new year.

Ontario was set to ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores in 2018 under the previous Liberal government, but the Tories paused those regulations after taking office.

