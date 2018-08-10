New wildfires in B.C. prompt evacuation orders, alerts, as weather shifts

The number of potentially dangerous wildfires continues to mount across British Columbia and forecasts of lower temperatures ahead could end up being cold comfort for firefighters.
Environment Canada says heat warnings in many parts of B.C. should be lifted as a cold front arrives, but that front will carry gusty winds that could kick up the flames.
The B.C. Wildfire Service lists 31 fires of note among the nearly 500 wildfires burning, but several blazes that have not yet been added to the list have already prompted evacuation orders or alerts.
Read more: Temperatures in some parts of B.C. could reach 40-degree mark: Environment Canada
Wildfires destroy 27 structures in Telegraph Creek in northwest B.C.: officials
Those include a fire in part of the Nicola Valley just north of Highway 97C, the Coquihalla Connector, that has resulted in an evacuation alert from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.
The Cariboo Regional District also issued an evacuation order as a small blaze threatens properties northeast of 100 Mile House.
Dozens of properties around the northwestern B.C. community of Telegraph Creek have been damaged or destroyed, and at B.C.’s request, the Yukon government is to opens a reception centre for evacuees today.
A news release from Yukon says all Telegraph Creek residents who are currently in the territory should visit the reception centre as soon as possible to register for emergency social services.
Although Whitehorse is more than 600 kilometres northwest of Dease Lake, where many of the Telegraph Creek evacuees have gathered, it’s the nearest large urban centre to the north or east.
There are also many connections between the residents of Whitehorse and Telegraph Creek, prompting a First Nation from the Whitehorse area to send a seven-person firefighting crew to help.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.