New York City FC scores early, holds on to beat Montreal Impact 2-0

Open this photo in gallery Montreal Impact's Maximiliano Urruti, right, challenges New York City FC's Ismael Tajouri-Shradi during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 4, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

New York City FC scored six minutes into its match against the Impact and didn’t look back, defeating Montreal 2 -0 at Saputo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Argentinian midfielder Maximiliano Moralez found the back of the net early, pouncing on a rebound from Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush for his first marker of the season after an initial shot by defender Ben Sweat.

It was the first goal Montreal had allowed at home this season.

Story continues below advertisement

After NYCFC (3-1-6) dominated the first 30 minutes, while pinning the Impact (5-4-2) defensively, Montreal found its legs near the end of the first half.

At the 36th minute, leading scorer Saphïr Taider misfired on an open header after a beautiful cross from Zachary Brault-Guillard.

Four minutes later, the 27-year-old Frenchman was assessed a yellow card after misreading a bounce in the offensive end.

Impact defender Daniel Lovitz was also assessed a yellow card in the game’s first half.

Like the first half, it didn’t take the visitors long to find the scoresheet when the teams came out following the break.

In the 49th minute, forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi found himself alone inside the box and made no mistake, finding the top left corner on Bush for his fourth goal of the season to double NYCFC’s lead.

The visitors fired 13 shots in the match to Montreal’s eight.

Story continues below advertisement

Bush made a spectacular diving save on Alexander Ring in the 61st to keep the game within reach for the home team.

Paraguayan midfielder Jesus Medina of NYFC had a goal called back in the 78th minute after it was ruled offside.

New York City FC has now claimed 10 of 12 points and now sit at 3-1-6, good for sole possession of fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The loss was Montreal’s first at home this season.

With his fifth clean sheet of the season, New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson is now tied with Bush and D.C. United’s Bill Hamid for the most shutouts in the MLS this season.

The Impact’s next match is on Wednesday when they take on the New York Red Bulls in New Jersey, while New York City travel to Los Angeles to face the Galaxy on Saturday, May 11.