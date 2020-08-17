 Skip to main content
Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador English School District to unveil back-to-school plan

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
With a return to classes weeks away, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District will unveil its back-to-school plan for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 on Monday.

The district said in a statement Friday that its plan will reflect the province’s guidelines for a safe return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also include information to help parents and administrators prepare for classes to resume, the district said.

Provinces across Canada have in recent weeks announced guidelines for what they hope will be a safe return to school amid concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, which last reported a case of COVID-19 on Aug. 10, the government outlined three possible scenarios when school starts up again next month: in-class instruction, remote learning or a combination of both, depending on the COVID-19 risk in a particular community.

The province said schools should try to keep desks two metres apart wherever possible, but that physical distancing rules should not interfere with instruction.

Students will not be required to wear masks, and school staff will only need to wear them in situations where physical distancing is impossible.

It will also be up to the school districts to put safety protocols in place for transportation to and from school, the province said.

In the case of a moderate-to-widespread COVID-19 outbreak, school districts will move to online learning, while capacity will be limited to about 50 per cent when the outbreak is considered low to moderate.

The chair of the English School District’s board of trustees, Goronwy Price, and the district’s director of education, Tony Stack, will announce the district’s plan during a virtual news conference set to begin at noon local time Monday.

They will be joined by Newfoundland and Labrador’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

The English School District counts over 63,000 students at more than 250 schools across the province, as well as about 5,200 teachers.

