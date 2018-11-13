Newfoundland and Labrador introduces law protecting ‘revenge porn’ victims

Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest province to introduce “revenge porn” legislation, offering legal recourse to people who have had intimate images shared without their consent.
The Intimate Images Protection Act would give victims the option to take their case to civil court.
Judges could order damages or a court order to remove the images.
Justice Minister Andrew Parsons said he hopes the law will give power back to victims and prevent more of the crimes that can have devastating, life-altering impacts.
He said Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Alberta and Nova Scotia have taken similar steps.
Parsons will speak on the legislation in the House of Assembly on Tuesday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.